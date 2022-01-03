Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 4,311 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 51.8% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 692,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,584,000 after acquiring an additional 236,432 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.56 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.