Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 8,288 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 251.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,115,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 221.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.30. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.