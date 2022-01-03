Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

