Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 57,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 52,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

