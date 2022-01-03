Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $300.37 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $238.04 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.09.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

