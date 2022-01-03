Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

