Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) fell 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.71 and last traded at $124.27. 22,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,920,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $1,088,335.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 761,240 shares of company stock worth $127,813,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $3,696,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

