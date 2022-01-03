Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 369,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,866,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

