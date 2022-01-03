Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 2.4%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.19. 30,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 25,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Coda Octopus Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $88.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.
About Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)
Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.
