Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $3,165,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $88.72 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

