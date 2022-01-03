Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.12

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

CLBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the third quarter worth $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 334.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.