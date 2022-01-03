Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,128,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 510,700 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Comcast worth $1,013,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.74. 204,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,366,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

