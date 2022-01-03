Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 10th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.23. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

