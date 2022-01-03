Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Shares of ROST opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.21. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

