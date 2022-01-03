Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iRobot by 8.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in iRobot by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.93.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

