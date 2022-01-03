Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 127.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 586,300 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 703,086 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOX by 54.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,539. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.