Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,641 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.31.

Shares of NBIX opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.31 and a 1 year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

