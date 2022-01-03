Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 992,149 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,280,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,844,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after buying an additional 468,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,175,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOL opened at $17.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

