Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 168,973 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 123,833 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PBD opened at $26.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.24. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $41.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.