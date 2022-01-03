Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU opened at $49.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

