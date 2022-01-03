Comparing Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) & Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Bristow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility N/A -7.83% -3.76% Bristow Group -9.22% 0.22% 0.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Blade Air Mobility and Bristow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 67.04%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Volatility & Risk

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Bristow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $50.53 million 12.33 -$40.05 million N/A N/A Bristow Group $1.18 billion 0.76 -$56.09 million ($3.84) -8.25

Blade Air Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Blade Air Mobility on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc. provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions. It is located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; as well as in the other offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana and Trinidad. Bristow Group was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

