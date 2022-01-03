Comparing Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) & NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 20.99% 8.28% 3.38% NextEra Energy Partners 29.70% 3.50% 2.19%

1.0% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and NextEra Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 1.69 $1.23 billion N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 7.05 -$50.00 million $2.78 30.36

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and NextEra Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 6 0 2.50

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás currently has a consensus price target of $8.47, indicating a potential upside of 39.08%. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners.

Dividends

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy Partners pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats NextEra Energy Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. The company was founded by Getulio Dornelles Vargas on June 11, 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

