Comparing Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Redwire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 3.22 $79.60 million $0.62 31.29 Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Redwire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 4 5 0 2.56 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $27.89, suggesting a potential upside of 43.76%. Redwire has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 9.76% 1.87% 1.11% Redwire N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Redwire on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

