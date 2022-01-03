Comparing Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) & Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vipshop alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vipshop and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 7 2 0 2.22 Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vipshop presently has a consensus target price of $22.56, suggesting a potential upside of 168.52%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares Vipshop and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 4.80% 18.86% 10.30% Boxed N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vipshop and Boxed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.36 $905.28 million $1.25 6.72 Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vipshop beats Boxed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.