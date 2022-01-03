Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 439.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.56%.

Several research firms have commented on CMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.