Compound Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $196.67 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $216.84 or 0.00469788 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $196.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,608 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

