Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

