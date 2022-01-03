Conning Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after acquiring an additional 142,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,363 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $237.49 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.83.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WLTW. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

