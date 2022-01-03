Conning Inc. Sells 8,110 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 44.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its position in Amcor by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 133,717 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Amcor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Amcor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Amcor by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amcor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

