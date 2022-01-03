Conning Inc. Sells 990 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Several research firms have commented on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

