Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $31,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ opened at $250.97 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $251.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.79 and a 200-day moving average of $223.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.30.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

