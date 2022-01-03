Contrasting MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) & Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology -439.86% -281.06% -111.09%

1.4% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Verb Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Verb Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 0.94 -$5.07 million N/A N/A Verb Technology $9.97 million 8.76 -$24.96 million ($0.78) -1.59

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Verb Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Verb Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Verb Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Verb Technology has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Verb Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of April 30, 2021, this segment operated 301 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Co., Inc. engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. The firm’s applications are available in both mobile and desktop versions and are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis. It includes verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). The company was founded by Rory J. Cutaia on November 27, 2012 and is headquartered i

