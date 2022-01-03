Contrasting Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) & Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 25.59% N/A N/A Grupo Supervielle 1.00% 2.14% 0.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Grupo Supervielle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.43 $10.71 million $3.23 8.34 Grupo Supervielle $1.05 billion 0.17 $49.70 million $0.10 19.50

Grupo Supervielle has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Supervielle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Private Bancorp of America and Grupo Supervielle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grupo Supervielle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Private Bancorp of America currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Grupo Supervielle.

Risk and Volatility

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons. The Corporate Banking segment focuses in advisory services at a corporate and financial level, as well as the administration of assets and loans targeted to big clients. The Treasury segment operates with Government Securities of the Group, syndicated loans, and financial lease. The Consumer segment consists of loans and other credit products targeted to middle and lower-middle income sectors and non-financial products and services. The Insurance segment comprises insurance products, with a focus on life insurance. The Asset Management and Other Services segment offers mutual funds and other products and services. The company was founded on October 8, 1979 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

