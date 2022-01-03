CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

COR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.21.

NYSE:COR opened at $169.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,845,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.9% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 70.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

