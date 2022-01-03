Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.15. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 19,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Cornerstone Capital Resources from C$7.44 to C$7.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Cornerstone Capital Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$152.60 million and a P/E ratio of -20.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.21.

In other news, insider Dmyant Sangha acquired 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$806,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 987,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,704,786.25. Also, Director William John Clarke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,132.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.