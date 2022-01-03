Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.15. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 19,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.
Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Cornerstone Capital Resources from C$7.44 to C$7.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of C$152.60 million and a P/E ratio of -20.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.21.
Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile (CVE:CGP)
Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.
