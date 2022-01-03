Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,777 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Corning by 55.4% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Corning by 32.2% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

