Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $1.92 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 5,631 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $336.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.