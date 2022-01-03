Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $567.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.