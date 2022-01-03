Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 4,098 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VWO opened at $49.46 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

