Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $38.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 15.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $38,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,925,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,385,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,195,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $113.82 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

