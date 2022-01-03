Courage Miller Partners LLC Invests $2.56 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

IMCG opened at $73.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

