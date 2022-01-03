Courage Miller Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 581,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 461,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $76.08 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

