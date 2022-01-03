Cowen Raises Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $109.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

BAH traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.20. 57,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.19. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

