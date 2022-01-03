Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 51,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 229,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

