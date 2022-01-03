Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $53.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $53.58.

