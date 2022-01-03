Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,935,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 32.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,747,000 after buying an additional 1,740,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $93.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

