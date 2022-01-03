Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE stock opened at $114.15 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

