Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,583,000 after buying an additional 538,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 864,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,683,000 after buying an additional 436,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services stock opened at $114.66 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

