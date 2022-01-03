CPUchain (CPU) Price Hits $0.0006

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. CPUchain has a market capitalization of $36,190.24 and approximately $7.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CPUchain has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00063620 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.07 or 0.08063918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00074650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.50 or 1.00059030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007623 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain was first traded on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 58,873,425 coins. CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CPUchain

