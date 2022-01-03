Critical Review: L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) versus CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

L’Air Liquide has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for L’Air Liquide and CapitaLand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Air Liquide 1 2 7 0 2.60 CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00

L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus target price of $180.00, indicating a potential upside of 416.20%. Given L’Air Liquide’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe L’Air Liquide is more favorable than CapitaLand.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L’Air Liquide and CapitaLand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Air Liquide $23.40 billion 3.53 $2.78 billion N/A N/A CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.41 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A

L’Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than CapitaLand.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of L’Air Liquide shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares L’Air Liquide and CapitaLand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

L’Air Liquide pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Summary

L’Air Liquide beats CapitaLand on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects. The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops and builds industrial gas production plants. The Global Markets & Technologies segment focuses on new markets which require a global approach, drawing on science, technologies, development models, and usages related to digital transformation. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services. Its diversified global real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices and homes. The Group focuses on Singapore and China as our core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia. The company also has one of the largest real estate fund management businesses with assets located in Asia.

